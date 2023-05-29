Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi Shake Legs To Twisted Version Of 'Shava Shava' At IIFA, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan set the stage ablaze at the prestigious IIFA Rocks 2023 with his power-packed performance and killer dance moves. The actor performed on the stage on a number of peppy Bollywood track and enthralled the audience. A video of one of Varun's performance from IIFA main night has surfaced on the internet and is now going viral. The video shows him sharing the stage with Moroccan beauty and dancing diva Nora Fatehi as the two shake legs and perform the hook steps on mashup of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' song Shava Shava and his song 'Garmi' from the film 'Street Dancer 3D'.

The video, shared on Reddit on Sunday, however, had mixed reactions from netizens. The viewers apparently were not too pleased with Varun and Nora's stage performance at IIFA 2023 and expressed their disappointment to the same. One user asked, "Both of them are great dancers….and they went with this?"

Another user wrote, "Who the hell thought this was a good idea? Who approved it? How did it pass all those stages of quality control and manage to reach the stage and now, our eyes? I need to speak to the manager. A manager. Anyone!!!"

One of some similar comments also read, "When did Bollywood become so cringe, genuinely asking?"

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in 'Bhediya'. The horror-comedy was set in the forests of Arunachal. It tells the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf and begins to transform into a creature.

He will next be seen in 'Bawaal', co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. 'Bawaal' is touted to be a timeless love story that will require Varun and Janhvi’s characters to travel across multiple countries. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is all set to arrive in theatres on October 6, 2023.

He is currently shooting for the Indian version of the web series, 'Citadel', also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.