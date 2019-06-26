Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi show off abs in new still from 'Street Dancer' sets

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan continues to keep alive interest of fans in his upcoming 'Street Dancer 3D' by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film.

On Wednesday, the actor shared a picture featuring him with Nora Fatehi and other members from the upcoming movie.

Varun can be seen showing off his chiselled abs, whereas Nora shows off her well-toned body. The 'Kalank' actor is seen wearing in a pair of pyjamas and white sneakers, while Nora is seen sporting a casual look in a white sports bralette and a pair of grey bottoms.

The gym freak and Bollywood's heartthrob often posts from his workout sessions, sometimes bare-chested, flaunting his washboard abs, chiselled body and muscles.

Earlier, Varun also shared a picture with Shraddha, announcing the wrap up of the film's Dubai schedule. He captioned it saying, "Last day of the Dubai schedule with an amazing team @shraddhakapoor @norafatehi @prabhudheva @remodsouza #STREETDANCER3D 24 th jan 2020."

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. This is Varun and Shraddha's second film together after 2015's hit film 'ABCD 2'.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the upcoming film also features Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles.

According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab.

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif was to play the leading lady in the film. In fact, Varun and Katrina also appeared together on the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' to promote their dance drama. However, Katrina had to back out of the project because she was busy shooting for 'Bharat'.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D'Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

Varun will next be seen in the remake of 'Coolie No 1', while Shraddha has two films in her kitty-- 'Saaho' and 'Chhicchore'.