Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan performs daring stunt on speed boat

Varun Dhawan shared a video on Instagram, in which he was seen hanging from the side of the speed boat. 

Varun Dhawan performs daring stunt on speed boat

Bangkok: Actor Varun Dhawan performed a daredevil stunt on a moving speed boat on the sets of his next film "Coolie No. 1".

Varun on Tuesday shared a video on Instagram, in which he was seen hanging from the side of the speed boat. 

In the video, Varun is heard saying: "On the sets of 'Coolie No.1'. Shooting in the middle of the South China sea. And we are going at a speed of 800 kms per hour... I think that's not true... I don't know what the real speed is... but we are having a lot of fun shooting this film... Right now in the character of Kuwar Mahendra Pratap."

"Kuwar Mahendra Pratap. In the middle of the ocean nearly fell off," he captioned the video. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

KUWAR MAHENDRA PRATAP. In the middle of the ocean nearly fell off  #coolieno1

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh wrote back: "Haha".

To which, Varun replied: "Never improvise on a moving boat."

The film is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 hit, "Coolie No.1". The original film starred Karisma Kapoor and Govinda, while the new one features Varun along with Sara Ali Khan.

Varun Dhawan, Coolie No 1
