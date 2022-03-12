Varun Dhawan protects Samantha from paps trying to click her, tells them 'darao mat isko', video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan turned his chivalrous best for stunning Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo was recently spotted together in the city along with directors Raj and DK. Now, a video has gone viral on the internet where Varun saves Sam from paps crowding near her.

Wearing an orange tee and dressed casually, Varun Dhawan in the video can be seen protecting Sam. He tells the paps not to scare her. Varun said, “Darao mat, kyun dara rahe ho isko? The video has been shared by popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan and Samantha will reportedly be seen together in the Indian spin-off of 'Citadel', directed by Raj and DK directorial alongside Avengers fame Russo Brothers. This is going to be their first project together. However, no form announcement has been made so far.

On the work front, Samantha has the mythological film Shakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara respectively. She will also make her international film debut with Philip John-directed Arrangements of Love.