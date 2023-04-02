Varun Dhawan Reacts After Netizens Call Him ‘Disgusting’ For Spinning Gigi Hadid On Stage, Says It Was Planned

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was performing on stage at the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where he got supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage and even dropped a peck on her cheek. Giving her a taste of Bollywood, Varun called Gigi on stage. He held out his hand as she walked up. He is later seen picking Gigi up, spinning her around and bringing her back to her feet and gives her a small peck on the cheek.

A video of this has been doing the rounds on social media in which he could be seen spinning her on the stage. Gigi, who was dressed in an Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla saree, was helped by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas to get off from the stage as she held her hands.

However, Varun faced severe backlash online after a video of his dance performance went viral on social media. Netizens called him disgusting and said that women are not safe even with an elite crowd. Reacting to a tweet by a woman, which read, "If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an `elite` crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting."

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

varun dhawan gigi hadid, are you kidding me? pic.twitter.com/2tAyMFMpCg — Annesha (@ApnaaVarun) April 2, 2023

However, Varun reacted to it and said, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning."

The supermodel was attending the opening of the NMACC on Friday. Other celebrities who attended the gala included Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

(With inputs from IANS)