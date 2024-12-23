Varun Dhawan Reveals His Daughter Lara Has Met Alia Bhatt’s Daughter Raha; Will They Be Besties?

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen duos, share an enduring bond that extends beyond their professional lives. The actors, who debuted together in Student of the Year (2012), are now proud parents, and it seems their daughters, Raha Kapoor and Lara Dhawan, have already crossed paths.



In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan revealed the adorable detail, saying, “Raha and Lara have met, I think. Lara is still very small, but they have met.” While Raha, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, recently celebrated her first birthday, Lara, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s daughter, is just a few months old.

Fans are already wondering if Raha and Lara will grow up to be close friends, much like Alia and Varun’s camaraderie in real life.



While fans eagerly await Alia and Varun to share the screen again, the duo is taking their time to find the perfect script. Varun addressed this, saying, “We’ve been looking for a good script together, but we haven’t found the perfect fit yet.” For now, their conversations are focused on their children. Varun added, “Our current talks revolve around our beautiful babies.”



During the interview, Varun also shared which of his films he’d like Lara to watch first. Interestingly, it’s one that features Alia! Varun said, “I think the first one she could watch is Student of the Year only. It’s a very easy watch for her.” The actor’s response highlights his sentimentality toward the film that marked both his and Alia’s Bollywood debut.





Alia and Varun were last seen together in the romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), a sequel to their hit film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). The pair’s chemistry in both films remains a favorite among fans, who are eagerly anticipating their next collaboration.





Varun is currently busy promoting his next film, Baby John, which promises to showcase the actor in a fresh avatar.

