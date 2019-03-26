Varun Dhawan 'sad, happy' with Conor McGregor's retirement

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan says he is sad but happy with the retirement of Conor McGregor and says the professional mixed martial artist and boxer had changed the sport.

McGregor on Monday announced his surprise retirement on Twitter and wrote: "Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'mixed martial art' today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in the competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement."

Varun on Tuesday replied to his tweet, saying: "I am sad but happy in a way. This guy had his run changed the sport. He's a legend no two ways about it. Thank you Conor"

McGregor is the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion. He started his MMA career in 2008 and, in 2012, he won both the Cage Warriors Featherweight and Lightweight Championships, holding both titles simultaneously before vacating them to sign with the UFC.

Varun is now looking forward to the release of his forthcoming film "Kalank", which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

The film is slated to hit the screens on April 17.