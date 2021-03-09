हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo with wife Natasha Dalal, pens down strong message

Varun took to Instagram on Monday evening to share photographs with wife Natasha Dalal, his mother and sister-in-law. In one of the photos, Varun can be seen lying on his chest on a bed with wife Natasha resting on him. The actor dropped an empowering note along with the pictures. 

Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo with wife Natasha Dalal, pens down strong message
File Photo

NEW DELHI: While it is okay to celebrate International Women's Day by posting pictures on social media, respect for women can be actually shown by making our country a safer place for them, feels actor Varun Dhawan.

Varun took to Instagram on Monday evening to share photographs with wife Natasha Dalal, his mother and sister-in-law. In one of the photos, Varun can be seen lying on his chest on a bed with wife Natasha resting on him.

"Happy women's day. Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari. It`s great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special but the real job will be done when we actually make our country safe for women because each woman is someone`s wife, mother or sister," Varun wrote in the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The actor is currently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for his upcoming horror-comedy film 'Bhediya'.

The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. 'Bhediya' written by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt is slated to be release in cinemas on April 14 next year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Varun DhawanInternational Womens' DayNatasha Dalalwomen's day specialBhediyaAbhishek BanerjeeKriti Sanon
Next
Story

Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina trailer releases on International Women's Day

Must Watch

PT4M27S

West Bengal Elections: Mamata Banerjee to again reach Nandigram, may carry out foot march