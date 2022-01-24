हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan shares UNSEEN photos on first wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal, Tiger Shroff reacts

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal got hitched in a private affair that took place at The Mansion House, an exotic beach resort in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

Varun Dhawan shares UNSEEN photos on first wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal, Tiger Shroff reacts

Mumbai: It's been a year since actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and the lovebirds are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Monday. To mark the special day, Varun took to his Instagram handle and shared three posts with lots of pictures from the wedding festivities.

In the first one, he posted pictures from the wedding ceremony in which they can be seen dressed in coordinated ivory-and-gold outfits.The next post captured the fun and frolic from the Haldi ceremony.

In captions of both, he wrote, "1 love (heart emoticon)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The third post captured beautiful moments from the dreamy Mehendi ceremony.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

He penned the caption, "1 love (heart emoticon). To infinity and beyond - buzz lightyear."

Friends, fans and fellow film industry members poured in congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations," actor Tiger Shroff said. "Happy anniversary guys...stay blessed," actor Maniesh Paul chimed in. "Please don't delete this," a fan added.

The couple got hitched in a private affair that took place at The Mansion House, an exotic beach resort in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

Varun and Natasha have reportedly known each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert, years later. The duo had always kept their relationship low-key.Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Varun DhawanNatasha DalalVarun dhawan wedding anniversaryvarun dhawan unseen wedding photosmarriage anniversaryTiger Shroff
Next
Story

Sonakshi Sinha gives a 'Dabangg' reply to marriage questions

Must Watch

PT11M49S

Special talk with Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad