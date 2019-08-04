Varun Dhawan shuts troll over 'masala movies'

Mumbai: "Student of the Year" actor Varun Dhawan gave a piece of advice to a troll who criticized him for doing masala movies.

It all started with Varun praising "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw".

"Watched #HobbsAndShaw. It's great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its... Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best," Varun tweeted.

Soon, a Twitter user commented: "Instead of promoting #Hollywood movies and giving Americans money, please raise our movie quality instead of masala movies that you do. Make some content driven films. Also, promote good Bollywood movies which remain unnotified. Make India proud. @Varun_dvn @karanjohar."

Varun shut the troll by tweeting: "Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed."

Meanwhile, wrestler-actor-producer Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' is glad that Varun liked his film "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" and said the Bollywood actor is the best.

"Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You're the best," he tweeted.