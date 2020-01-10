हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan spends two 'magical' days with Indian Air Force

The dance-based film is slated to hit theatres on January 24. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.

Varun Dhawan spends two &#039;magical&#039; days with Indian Air Force

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan spent two days with the Indian Air Force and he described it as "magical". Varun on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a string of photographs posing with the Air Force officers.

"I have spent the most magical two days with the Indian Air Force. This has been the best experience of my life," the actor wrote.

He added: "I have so much gratitude for men and women who serve our nation thank you. Jai Hind." Varun currently awaits the release of his next film "Street Dancer 3D", directed by Remo D'Souza.

The dance-based film is slated to hit theatres on January 24. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.

Varun will also be seen in "Coolie No. 1". The film is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.

It is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

 

Varun Dhawan Indian Air Force
