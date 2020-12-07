हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan tests positive for coronavirus, shares health update on social media

Varun Dhawan was shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh, along with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan on Monday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to Instagram to open up about his diagnosis. Sharing a photo of himself interacting with friends via video call, Varun said, "VITAMIN FRIENDS. So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank you."

Take a look at his post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan was shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh, along with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. According to news agency PTI, he has decided to quarantine in Chandigarh.

On Saturday, Anil Kapoor denied the rumours that he has also tested positive for coronavirus. He tweeted, "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes." 

The cast and crew had undergone a test before starting the film last month. Neetu Kapoor had posted on Instagram that the cast is "COVID tested and safe". 

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', Varun Dhawan has 'Coolie No 1' in the pipeline. The film streams on Amazon Prime from December 25. 

