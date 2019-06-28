Varun Dhawan to tie the knot Natasha Dalal in December 2019?

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan has been in a steady relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal for the longest time. The duo has been going strong with each other and buzz regarding their wedding has been going around for the longest time.

Recently, Varun refuted rumours of his December wedding plans and told an entertainment portal all these are mere rumours and nothing else. "It's just not true. I am tired of denying these reports over and over again," the website quoted him saying.

And though the actor said NO, the word is YES!

As per TOI, the couple is all set to walk the aisle this December and have in fact booked wedding planners Motwane Entertainment and Wedding, who had organised Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan in December 2018.

Rumours are also doing the round that the couple might tie the knot at Umaid Bhawan, where Nick and Priyanka got wed.

On the work front, Varun is busy shooting for Remo D'souza's 'Street Dancer 3D', co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, which is all set to release in January, 2020.