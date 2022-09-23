NewsLifestylePeople
Varun Dhawan tries to reveal top secrets from upcoming shows on Amazon Prime Video-Watch



Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 06:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actor Varun Dhawan can be seen in a humorous video dropped by Prime Video
  • The actor was last seen in the movie 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'
  • He will be next seen in the film 'Bhediya'

New Delhi: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has had a fruitful relationship with Prime Video over the years. Some of Varun’s most loved films, such as October, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Coolie No. 1, and Street Dancer 3D, are available on the Ott platform for streaming.

On Friday, Prime Video dropped a humorous film where we see Varun Dhawan being interrogated by his neighbor, his driver, and even his makeup artist for inside information on their favourite Amazon Originals. Varun, who is always willing to help, is getting ready to provide them with the information they want.

But when the star is unable to get the latest information, a harmless call to his 'friend' at Prime Video turns into a mega challenge. It will be exciting to see Varun unravel one of the top secrets from the upcoming shows on Amazon Prime Video. Varun, being his notorious self, will now be seen doing all the fun yet fishy stuff, which will be entertaining to his fans and audiences.

Now, with the help of superstar Varun Dhawan, these fans can get interesting insides from the highly anticipated show on this platform.

Here is the link of the video:

On the work front, the actor who was last seen on the big screen in the superhit movie 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' has numerous projects in hand. It includes names such as 'Bhediya' a comedy horror which is being helmed by 'Stree' famed director Amar Kaushik and will also star actress Kriti Sanon, and 'Bawaal' a romantic drama which is being directed by ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Aside from that, the actor will also star in the films 'Sanki' and 'Mr. Lele.' 

