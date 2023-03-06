Varun Dhawan Wishes Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor In ‘Bawaal’ Style, Shares Hilarious Video

New Delhi: The lead actress for Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bawaal’, Janhvi Kapoor turns a year older today, and her counterpart from the film, Varun Dhawan aka Ajju wishes her birthday in a very ‘Bawaal’ style. While this Nitesh Tiwari directorial has been making a lot of noise since the time the film was announced, this iconic way of Varun wishing Janhvi has only taken the excitement off the charts.

Taking to social media, Varun Dhawan uploaded a hilarious video of himself climbing Janhvi’s car as she heads to the airport. While Janhvi asks the driver to make it fast, Varun Dhawan who is clearly seen in his Bawaal character Ajju falls off the car. In the caption, he writes “Happy bday @janhvikapoor ji hope ki aapka bday bawaal ho aur yeh saal bemesaal ho. Ajju️”. Replying to the same, Janhvi Kapoor writes “So cute Ajju ji life mein aise aapko peechhe kabhi nahi chhodungi”. Fans had a funny reaction to this and the comment section over flooded with some of the most interesting comments.

See the post shared by Varun Dhawan

One of most awaited film ‘Bawaal’ that is Nitesh Tiwari’s next directorial venture after Dangal and Chhichhore is shot in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and the team later traveled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Poland to bring the picturesque essence to the film’s photography. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by Earth Sky Pictures.