Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan wishes father David Dhawan on birthday with a 'Coolie No. 1' zinger

David Dhawan is directing Varun in 'Coolie No. 1', the remake of his 1995 hit film of the same name. "Happy birthday, papa. Mera no. 1 director," Varun wrote.

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan, busy with 'Coolie No. 1' shoot in Bangkok, wished his filmmaker father David Dhawan on his birthday with a perfect photo and a caption to go with. 

Interestingly, David Dhawan is directing Varun in 'Coolie No. 1', the remake of his 1995 hit film of the same name. 

The picture posted by Varun is from the sets of their film and he captioned it as, "Happy birthday, papa. Mera no. 1 director. Kaam chaalu hai bhai log. Coolie number 1." Varun poses in his 'Coolie No. 1' outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Karisma Kapoor, who was cast opposite Govinda in the previous 'Coolie No. 1' film, commented on Varun's post and wrote, "Happy birthday to Davidji." Bipasha Basu and Sophie Choudry too wished David Dhawan.

David Dhawan is directing Varun for the third time after 'Main Tera Hero' and 'Judwaa 2'. 

'Coolie No. 1' stars Varun opposite Sara Ali Khan. Their first look from the film was unveiled on Sara's birthday on August 12. 

'Coolie No. 1' is scheduled to hit the screens in May 2020. 

Varun DhawanVarun Dhawan David DhawanCoolie No. 1varun dhawan coolie no. 1
