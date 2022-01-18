हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj dies due to heart attack; actor rushes to Lilavati hospital

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan is extremely shattered as the actor’s driver Manoj passed away due to heart attack on Tuesday. 

As per the latest reports, Manoj drove Varun to Mehboob studio in Bandra for an ad shoot and later, he suddenly complained of chest pain.

 

He was rushed by the actor’s team to Lilavati hospital where he was pronounced dead. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.

According to ETimes, Dr Ajay Panday from Lilavati hospital confirmed the news to said, “Yes unfortunately. My condolence to family.”

Reportedly, Manoj was extremely close to the actor, as soon as Varun got the news of his sudden demise he rushed to the Lilavati hospital in order to express his condolences to the family.  The picture was shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his social media handle.

 

According to fresh reports, Varun has said that he’ll take care of the family in the coming future. Manoj has been reportedly working for the family for more than a decade and now was working as a personal driver to Varun from quite sometime. 

 

