Varun Dhawan's ladylove Natasha Dalal celebrates Karwa Chauth with his family and other Bollywood celebs, pic goes viral

New Delhi: It was a star-studded Karwa Chauth celebrations at actor Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home with his wife Sunita Kapoor turning the perfect hostess for Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Laali Dhawan, Jaanvi Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Yes, actor Varun Dhawan's ladylove Natasha Dalal also took part in Karwa Chauth puja with his family and the other celebs.

Pictures from Bollywood's Karwa Chauth celebrations have taken over the internet and among the several posts, the one featuring Natasha has been the talk of the town.

The photo features Natasa dressed in a red sari. She poses with Varun mother's Laali, sister-in-law Jaanvi and others.

Here's the photo we are talking about:

Varun Dhawan has been in a relationship with Natasha Dalal for years now, but has kept his personal life guarded. It was only recently that he made his relationship Instagram-official. Now, they make appearances together quite often.