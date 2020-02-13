हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's roka with girlfriend Natasha Dalal? Actor calls it 'fake news'

It was actually Natasha's father's birthday party and not Varun's Roka ceremony.

Varun Dhawan&#039;s roka with girlfriend Natasha Dalal? Actor calls it &#039;fake news&#039;

New Delhi: There's one couple in tinsel villa, whose wedding is much-awaited. Actor Varun Dhawan and longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal's impending wedding rumour this year has been keeping the gossip mills alive with new details popping out every now and then.

After the May wedding buzz, the latest one happened to be that Varun and Natasha had a Roka ceremony performed at the latter's place recently. However, this time the actor himself had to come out in open and clarify.

Varun, took to his Twitter handle and shared an article link which carried the news. He simply declined any such development and called it a false news. His tweet reads, “Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers.”

It was actually Natasha's father's birthday party and not Varun's Roka ceremony.

So, hold your horses before Dhawan junior makes a real announcement about his marriage.

Varun was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' along with Shraddha Kapoor and is next working on 'Coolie No.1'. He will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in the film which is helmed by father David Dhawan.

 

 

Varun DhawanNatasha DalalVarun Dhawan wedding
