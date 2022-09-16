NewsLifestylePeople
SONAKSHI SINHA

Varun Sharma drops hint at Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's relationship, calls them 'blockbuster jodi'

The couple has maintained that they are "just friends" but actor Varun Sharma`s latest Instagram Story is hinting at something else.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 12:22 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Actor Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to be dating Zaheer Iqbal, who made his debut with `Notebook`.
  • The couple has maintained that they are "just friends" but actor Varun Sharma`s latest Instagram Story is hinting at something else.

Trending Photos

Varun Sharma drops hint at Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's relationship, calls them 'blockbuster jodi'

New Delhi: Actor Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to be dating Zaheer Iqbal, who made his debut with `Notebook`.

The couple has maintained that they are "just friends" but actor Varun Sharma`s latest Instagram Story is hinting at something else.

On Thursday night, Varun took to Instagram and shared a picture of the two. He captioned the image, "Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi."

In the image, Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen sharing a laugh. Sonakshi looked gorgeous in a pristine white bodycon attire which she teamed up with a white blazer. Zaheer on the other hand looked uber cool in a black and white shirt.

If reports are to be believed, the actors have a song coming up by the title Blockbuster Jodi and they plan to make their relationship official with the release of the music video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. She will be seen in a horror comedy film titled Kakuda, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

She has also started shooting for `Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness`, which marks the directorial debut of her brother Kussh Sinha.

Live Tv

Sonakshi SinhaZaheer IqbalSonakshi ZaheerSonakshi Sinha boyfriendSonakshi Sinha relationship

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi reaches Samarkand to attend SCO summit
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?