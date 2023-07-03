Varun Dhawan Joins Hands With Jawan Director Atlee For Action-Packed Film

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is known for his versatility and energetic performances, has announced his collaboration with popular director, Atlee. According to reports, the upcoming project is tentatively titled #VD18 and is touted to be an action thriller. While there has been no official announcement regarding the cast and title of the film, the makers and the Bhediya actor have announced the release date of the highly-anticipated collaboration of Atlee and Varun Dhawan. Reportedly, fans can expect a grand-scale action experience from the film. Varun Dhawan has expressed his excitement for his collaboration with Atlee and producer Murad Khetani, and took to social media to announce the project.

Varun Dhawan announces release date

Varun Dhawan treated his fans to the special news and even revealed the release date of the film. Varun Dhawan uploaded a story on Instagram and wrote, "#VD18 May 31st 2024, In theatres."

cre Trending Stories

The film is written and directed by Kalees, under the production of Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee, and will be presented by Atlee. Cine1 Studios, the production company of Murad Khetani, also posted about the official announcement and the release date. Their post read, "Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios join hands to bring one of the biggest action entertainers with Varun Dhawan leading the cast. Written and Directed by Kalees Produced by Murad Khetani & Priya Atlee. Presented by Atlee. The film #VD18 is slated to release worldwide on May 31st 2024."

As per media reports, the film is a high-octane action drama that is expected to offer a visually stunning and captivating cinematic experience. Reportedly, it is expected to go on floors by the end of July or the start of August this year and will have a shooting duration of about four to five months.

Varun Dhawan-Atlee upcoming projects

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for the action-thriller web series, Citadel, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The series is directed by Raj and DK and will be released on Amazon Prime. Apart from that, he will also be sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. Recently, the team announced that the film will skip a theatrical release and will stream directly on Amazon Prime.

Atlee is also all geared up for his upcoming film, Jawan, with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The film is expected to hit theatres on September 7.