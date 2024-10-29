Vedang Raina Is On A Vacation With Rumoured GF Khushi Kapoor And Her Sister Janhvi Kapoor, Fans Dig Out Proof

Mumbai: Jigra actor Vedang Raina is grabbing a lot of eyeballs with his latest post on Instagram. The actor took to his Instagram and shared pictures from his Maldives vacation and fans are convinced that he vacationing with Khushi Kapoor along with her sister Janhvi Kapoor. Khushi and Janvhi both dropped an adorable video of them from the Maldives vacation a day before Vednag's posts and netizens dig out proof that the rumoured couple are very much together.

Khushi and Janhvi's video has been going viral where they both are seen being over dramatic and fans loved the Kapoor sister's banter and how. Talking about Khushi and Vedang, they both refrained from posting about each other despite being on vacation together. The fans are swooning over them and mentioning how Khushi has won for life.

Khushi and Vedang recently made an appearance together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash where they were seen matching their outfits and fans wondered if they were making it official. Khushi and Vedang worked together in The Archies helmed by Zoya Akhtar.