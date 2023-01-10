Veeir Chaudary and Salman Ali's next 'Barbaad Karunga' to be out soon!

New Delhi: We have seen a lot of artists but have never seen a multitalented artist like Veeir Chaudary, he started his career with Bollywood movies where he got a lot of success. After debuting in Bollywood, he has also shown his talent on the OTT platform.

Veeir was also seen in the Hindi song Ab ye Dil Tera Hua And his new song is coming, 'Barbaad Karunga', which is sung by Salman Ali and written by Shakeel Azmi and music director Kaushal Mahavir where he did a fantastic job. Veeir Chaudary is very excited about this song as he is also the producer of this song and playing the lead male actor.

Th actor said in his previous interview that "I'm glad that I started my career with Bollywood films. I have seen that actors find it difficult to transition from TV to films due to many reasons. But I think that it would make things easier for me to try my luck in TV."

Veeir started giving auditions during his Engineering B-Tech studies and since then he started his career, before all this he also went to the acting institute and he made his debut movie in 2015 Uvaa in which he played The actor was seen with Om Puri, for which he considers himself lucky.

After this, Veeir did not stop and is showing his acting skills to everyone. Acting is such a dream that everyone dreams of but only a few people can fulfill and he is one of those few people. Along with his studies, he even kept his dream of acting alive and fulfilled his dream as well.

Veeir's life is a source of inspiration for everyone, he has achieved a lot due to his hard work and it is the result of his hard work that today so many people like him. People are liking his work very much, and the views of his songs have crossed lakhs today when his fans came to know that his new song is coming, then his fans are eagerly waiting for his song.