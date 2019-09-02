close

Veere Di Wedding

'Veere Di Wedding' actress Shikha Talsania in 'Coolie No 1'

Mumbai: "Veere Di Wedding" actress Shikha Talsania has joined the cast of the upcoming film "Coolie No 1", which stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

"Being a part of a David Dhawan film is on every actor's bucket list and I am no different! And to top that with an opportunity to collaborate with such fantastic actors and people -- Varun and Sara -- I said yes without batting an eyelid," Shikha said. 

"After 'Veere Di Wedding', the audience will see me in a totally new lens and that's what makes it more exciting than it already is," she added. 

Varun will be stepping into the shoes of veteran Govinda, who featured in the 1995 film, which was directed by his father David Dhawan.

David is on board to helm the remake as well. Sara will be filling in for Karisma Kapoor from the original. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film will release on May 1 next year.

 

