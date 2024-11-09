Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor Receives Honorary Doctorate In Literature

Udaipur: Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was conferred with an honorary doctorate in Literature by Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The honorary degree was conferred upon him in a ceremony that celebrated his lifelong dedication to enriching India's cultural and artistic heritage.

Kapoor has entertained the audience and made his place in the hearts of people with his acting talent and impressive roles.

Annu Kapoor has worn many hats from being an actor, singer, director, producer, and radio jockey to television presenter. He became a household name through iconic television shows like 'Antakshari' and 'Wheel Smart Srimati'.

He is known for being part of movies such as 'Mandi', 'Utsav ', 'Mr. India', 'Tezaab', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Ghayal', 'Hum', 'Darr', 'Sardar', 'Om Jai Jagadish', 'Aitraaz' and '7 Khoon Maaf', among others. He also does a Radio show, titled Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor. Kapoor has directed several plays. He also directed a feature film 'Abhay', starring Nana Patekar. The actor also hosted the popular singing show 'Antakshari'.

The conferment ceremony took place at the university campus in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including the President and Chairperson of Sir Padampat Singhania University.

The degree, awarded with full rights and privileges, symbolizes the university's recognition of his impact on society through literature and the arts.