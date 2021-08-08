हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anupam Shyam

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam dies due to multiple organ failure

The actor rose to fame by playing villainous roles in several popular films. He had starred as Thakur Sajjan Singh in the TV show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam dies due to multiple organ failure
Pic courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actor Anupam Shyam passed away on Sunday (August 8) due to multiple organ failures. The news was confirmed on social media by filmmaker Ashok Pandit and journalist Anupam K Singh. They expressed their condolences on Twitter with a heartfelt message. 

Ashok Pandit wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure. My heartfelt condolences to his family. A great loss to the film & tv industry."

Check out their tweets:

twiiter

The actor rose to fame by playing villainous roles in several popular films. He starred as Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Other popular films of his include  Nayak, Dubai Return, Parzania, Lajja, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Shakti: The Power, and Bandit Queen. 

It's a lesser-known fact but the actor had acted in the critically-acclaimed film Slumdog Millionaire in 2008. He starred in other international films after this as well.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anupam ShyamAnupam Shyam deathAnupam Shyam diesAnupam Shyam passes away
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone celebrates 8 years of blockbuster 'Chennai Express'

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Kiren Rijiju tweeted Zee News' video, writes - 'I wish you had lived at least till Tokyo Olympics'