close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
girish karnda

Veteran actor Girish Karnad dies at 81 in Bengaluru

Girish Karnad died after a prolonged illness in Bengaluru on Monday.

Veteran actor Girish Karnad dies at 81 in Bengaluru
File photo of Girish Karnad (Image Courtesy: IANS)

New Delhi: Veteran actor Girish Karnad died after a prolonged illness at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday morning. He was 81.

Karnad worked predominantly in Bollywood and South films. He was a prominent playwright too. 'Tughlaq' and 'Hayavadana' are some of his best-known plays.

He was a recipient of the 1998 Jnanpith Award, the highest literary honour conferred in India.

Karnad was conferred Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. He had won five Filmfare Awards.

He made his acting and screenwriting debut with the Kannada film 'Samskara' in 1970. The film had won the first President's Golden Lotus Award for Kannada cinema. Some of his famous Kannada films are 'Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane', 'Ondanondu Kaladalli', 'Cheluvi', 'Kaadu' and 'Kanooru Heggaditi'.

'Nishaant', 'Manthan', 'Swami', 'Pukar', 'Iqbal' and 'Dor' are some of Karnad's well-known Hindi films. He played a key role in Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' and its sequel 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

He also had TV series 'Malgudi Days' and 'Indradhanush' to his credits. 

He served as director of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) from 1974 to 1975 and chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, the National Academy of the Performing Arts from 1988–1993.

Karnad was born on May 19, 1938, in Mumbai (then Bombay Presidency). He was married to Dr Saraswathy Ganapathy and the couple has two children.

Tags:
girish karndagirish karnad dead
Next
Story

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: From Mahesh Babu to TV celebs Asha Negi, Karan Wahi, stars who watched India vs Australia at The Oval

Must Watch

PT5M31S

West Bengal: BJP calls for 12-hour bandh in Basirhat