Veteran actor Jagdeep buried in the same graveyard where tragedy queen Meena Kumari was laid to rest

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jagdeep, born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey breathed his last on July 8, 2020, Wednesday night, around 8.30 pm at his residence due to age-related illness. He was 81. The legendary actor and comedian par excellence was laid to rest at Shia Kabrastan, Mazgaon, Mumbai with family and close friends paying their last respects.

Besides his sons, Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jaferi, grandson Meezan, a close family friend and comedian Johny Lever were present to bid a final goodbye to the 'Soorma Bhopali' of Hindi cinema.

The thespian was buried in the same graveyard where tragedy queen and legendary actress Meena Kumari was laid to rest. Incidentally, Jagdeep and Meena Kumari have featured in several hit films together such as 'Do Bigha Zameen', 'Footpath' etc.

Meena Kumari died in 1972 and was buried in Shia Kabrastan at Mazgaon, Mumbai and years later in 1993, renowned filmmaker and her husband Kamal Amrohi's grave was also buried in the same cemetery, next only to Meena Kumari's tombstone.

She featured in around 92 movies in her illustrious career spanning 33 years. Path-breaking movies such as 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam', 'Pakeezah', 'Mere Apne', 'Aarti', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Parineeta', 'Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai', 'Foot Path', 'Dil Ek Mandir' and 'Kaajal' are a few of her strong acts.

Kamal Amrohi is credited with movies like 'Pakeezah', 'Razia Sultan', 'Mahal' amongst others. He was the dialogue writer for the iconic period drama 'Mughal E Azam' and won the Filmfare Award for 'Best Dialogue Writer' that year.

Several Bollywood and Television celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Adnan Sami, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar, Karan Tacker amongst various others mourned Jagdeep's demise and extended condolences to the family in this hour of grief.

The void created by his death will never be filled again.

May his soul rest in peace!