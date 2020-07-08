Veteran actor Jagdeep dies at 81 in Mumbai

New Delhi: Veteran actor and comedian Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri aka Jagdeep died on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) in Mumbai. He was 81.

"He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told news agency PTI.

Jagdeep had been a part of several big Bollywood films in the 70s, 80s and 90s. His comic timings used to light up the screens. Jagdeep was best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in the Bollywood classic 'Sholay'. He was also part of 'Andaz Apna Apna', where he played Salman Khan's father.

Jagdeep's death is being mourned by celebs such as Ajay Devgn, Madhur Bhandarkar and others.

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote, "Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul."

Film Director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, Sad to hear demise of the Veteran Actor Jagdeep Sir who entertained us for 7 Decades. My heartfelt condolences to Javed, Naved and the entire Jafri Family & Admirers.RIP"

"My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace. Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family," Johnny Lever tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey said, "Jagdeep sahab was a comedic legend. A true stalwart of Indian cinema. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans. RIP"

Jagdeep was last seen in 'Gali Gali Chor Hai', starring Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Mugdha Godse.

Jagdeep is survived by sons Javed Jaffrey and Naved Jaffrey.