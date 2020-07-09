Veteran actor Jagdeep dies, to be laid to rest at Mumbai's Shia Kabristan

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jagdeep, who died at the age of 81 in Mumbai on Wednesday night, will be laid to rest at Shia Kabristan in Mazgaon. Jagdeep's actor son Jaaved Jaaferi and other members of the family left for the burial ground some time ago with his mortal remains in an ambulance.

Jagdeep died of age-related ailments at his residence. He was born on March 29, 1939, as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar.

"He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told news agency PTI.

Jagdeep was known for his coming timings and played significant roles in various films of the 70s, 80s and even 90s. He appeared in around 400 films but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in 'Sholay' (1975) that will always be memorable.

He was also known for his role as Salman Khan's father in Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Andaaz Apna Apna' (1994).

Jagdeep started his career as a child artiste in BR Chopra's 1951 release, 'Afsana', starring Ashok Kumar, Veena and Pran. As a child artiste he also worked in the Raj Kapoor-produced 'Ab Dilli Door Nahin', KA Abbas' 'Munna', Guru Dutt's 'Aar Paar', Bimal Roy's 'Do Bigha Zamin' and the AVM-produced 'Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke'.

Later, he made a mark with roles in films such as 'Bhabhi', 'Barkha' and GP Sippy's 'Brahmachari'.

Jagdeep is survived by sons Jaaved and Naved Jafri, who have also made their mark in the entertainment industry. Jaaved's son Meezaan also debuted in Bollywood recently.