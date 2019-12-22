Veteran actor Kumar Gaurav's daughter Siya Kumar ties the knot

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Kumar Gaurav's daughter Siya Kumar has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Aditya in a private ceremony. The wedding was also attended by Kumar Gaurav's brother-in-law Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyatta Dutt.

In the picture that is going viral on social media, Sanjay and his wife were Maanyata seen posing with newlyweds.

Sanjay Dutt's sister Namrata is married to veteran actor Kumar Gaurav. They have two daughters Sachi and Siya Kumar. Saachi is married to Bollywood director Kamaal Amrohi, Bilal.

Gaurav, son of actor Rajender Kumar, made his debut with Love Story in 1981. He is known for films like Naam, Teri Kasam, Star and Kaante.'

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Panipat also starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles. He will be next seen in Sadak 2 which is being directed by Mahesh Bhatt.