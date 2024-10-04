Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2802335https://zeenews.india.com/people/veteran-actor-rajinikanth-discharged-from-chennai-hospital-after-treatment-2802335.html
NewsLifestylePeople
RAJINIKANTH

Veteran Actor Rajinikanth Discharged From Chennai Hospital After Treatment

actor Rajinikanth, who was recently admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after complaining of ill health, was discharged from the facility on Thursday night.

|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 11:32 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Veteran Actor Rajinikanth Discharged From Chennai Hospital After Treatment (Image: Instagram)

Chennai: Veteran actor Rajinikanth, who was recently admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after complaining of ill health, was discharged from the facility on Thursday night.

The 'Sivaji' star was discharged from the hospital around 11 pm on October 3, as per Chennai Police.

According to a bulletin released by Apollo Hospitals on October 1, Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

The hospital's senior interventional cardiologist Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling. The procedure went as planned.

"We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days (sic)," the bulletin read.

On Thursday night, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to offer prayers for the speedy recovery of her father.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is set to star in the highly anticipated film 'Coolie.'

While specific details remain under wraps, a recently released monochrome teaser featuring the actor has already captivated audiences. The teaser showcases Rajinikanth in an action-packed role, confronting adversaries with a belt made of gold watches, generating significant excitement among fans.

'Coolie' marks a notable collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Sun Pictures backing the project. Rumours suggest that Sivakarthikeyan may play a significant role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The release date for the film has yet to be announced.

In addition to 'Coolie,' Rajinikanth will also appear in 'Vettaiyan,' where he shares the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is your cake poisoning you?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the agenda behind opposition to Sai's Idol?
DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK