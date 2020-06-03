हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranjeet

Veteran actor Ranjeet dances with daughter in viral video, leaves Tiger Shroff mighty impressed - Watch

Born as Gopal Bedi in Jandiala Guru near Amritsar, Punjab Ranjeet later changed his name. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The classic villain of the yesteryear movies, veteran actor Ranjeet, also known as Goli by his industry buddies has a huge fan following. His acting chops and solid dialogue delivery would send chills down the spine - such was his powerful style of portraying the bad guy on-screen. 

The thespian recently posted a video of him dancing with his daughter in a gym and it is super adorable. The viral video will bring a smile to your face and also do not forget to note Tiger Shroff's comment which reads: Amazing goli uncle looking great!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nearing 80 yrs, only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers)

A post shared by Ranjeet (@ranjeetthegoli) on

He has acted in over 200 movies in his illustrious career and also featured in TV shows like -Baat Ban Jaaye, Aisa Des Hai Mera, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Hitler Didi,  R.K. Laxman Ki Duniya, Kabhi Aise Geet Gaya Karo, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, Trideviyaan to name a few.

Ranjeet was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 4'. 

 

