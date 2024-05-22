Advertisement
Veteran Actor Richard Foronjy Dies At 86

Richard Foronjy Death: Foronjy also played a mobster, Peter Amadesso, in the 1993 crime drama 'Carlito's Way' starring Al Pacino and Sean Penn.

|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 04:48 PM IST|Source: ANI
Veteran Actor Richard Foronjy Dies At 86

Los Angeles: Veteran character actor Richard Foronjy has passed away. He was 86. As per Variety, Foronjy, who grew up in the gangster world and went to prison before becoming an actor in movies including 'Midnight Run', 'Prince of the City' and 'Carlito's Way', died last week.

Foronjy, born in Brooklyn, N.Y., saw his first small role as Corsaro in 'Serpico', the 1973 autobiographical crime drama that starred Al Pacino as a whistleblower whose work led to an investigation by the Knapp Commission into the department.

In the 1988 comedy action film 'Midnight Run', he essayed mobster Tony Darvo, starring alongside Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin.

Foronjy also played a mobster, Peter Amadesso, in the 1993 crime drama 'Carlito's Way' starring Al Pacino and Sean Penn. The film follows Pacino's character, Carlito Brigante, a criminal who vows to leave the crime life.
Among his other roles were parts in 'Once Upon a Time in America', 'Ghostbusters II', 'Prince of the City' and dozens of TV series including 'Who's the Boss', 'Murphy's Law', 'Silver Spoons', 'The Jeffersons', 'Cagney & Lacy' and 'Hill St. Blues'.

Foronjy is survived by his children Charles Foronjy, Susan Argentina, Christine Argentina and Richard Foronjy and 17 grandchildren. He is also survived by his partner, Wendy Odell Chiaro, and three brothers: Charles, Frank and William. 

 

