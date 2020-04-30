Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, confirms brother Randhir Kapoor

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was rushed to Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday after feeling unwell. His brother and actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to PTI.

"He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir told PTI.

Reportedly, he was not keeping well, therefore shifted to the ICU.

The actor was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment for the same in New York for almost a year.

In September 2019, he returned back hale and hearty, accompanied by wife and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. All through his tough times, Neetu Kapoor stood like a rock behind him.

The actor has always been vocal about his thoughts on Twitter and is an avid user of the medium. In fact, he had shared news of him taking a brief break from work as his health needed attention on Twitter.

When in NYC, the actor was visited by several prominent personalities such as Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Nita Ambani, Tina and Anil Ambani, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt to name a few.

Rishi previously thanked everyone who prayed for his good health and even came down to meet him and Neetu Kapoor personally.

More details of his current health update are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)