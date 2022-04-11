हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shiv Kumar Subramaniam

Veteran actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, who played Alia Bhatt’s dad in ‘2 States’ dies

Shiv Kumar Subramaniam was credited for writing the screenplay for the 1989 film `Parinda`, and for Sudhir Mishra`s `Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi`.

Veteran actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, who played Alia Bhatt’s dad in ‘2 States’ dies

Mumbai: Veteran bollywood actor-screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam has died. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on Monday morning, took to Twitter and confirmed the demise of Subrahmanyam.

"Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy," Ashoke`s tweet read.

The cause of death is not known at the moment.

For the unversed, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam was credited for writing the screenplay for the 1989 film `Parinda`, and for Sudhir Mishra`s `Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi`. He also won many hearts with his role as Alia Bhatt`s father in `Two States`. He was last seen in Netflix`s film `Meenakshi Sundareshwar`.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shiv Kumar SubramaniamShiv Kumar Subramaniam deadShiv SubrahmanyamShiv Subrahmanyam deadRIP Shiv Subrahmanyam2 StatesParindaHazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
Next
Story

David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham marries 'Transformers' star Nicola Peltz, Serena Williams attends ceremony

Must Watch

PT4M13S

Viral Khatakhat: Panda having fun in snowfall