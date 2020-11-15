Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies in Kolkata

New Delhi: Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee died in Kolkata on Sunday. He breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma rushed to the hospital this afternoon.

The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital for almost 40 days and his consciousness level went down significantly since Friday. Soumitra Chatterjee had tested positive for coronavirus on October 5 and got admitted to the hospital the very next morning. He had later tested negative for the infection but COVID encephalopathy had set in and various other complications surfaced.

Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition had worsened in the last couple of days and the doctors said he was not responding at all to treatment.

Soumitra Chatterjee was one of the most Bengal's most popular stars, best-known for his collaborations with filmmaker Satyajit Ray. He made his film debut in 1959 with Satyajit Ray's 'Apur Sansar'. The duo later collaborated for iconic projects such as 'Charulata', 'Devi', 'Teen Kanya' among others. Soumitra Chatterjee acted in 14 films of the maestro.

He was last seen in 2019's 'Sanjhbati'.