vishal anand

Veteran actor Vishal Anand of 'Chalte Chalte' fame dies after prolonged illness

Vishal Anand died on Sunday. His real name was Bhishmam Kohli.

Veteran actor Vishal Anand of &#039;Chalte Chalte&#039; fame dies after prolonged illness
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran actor Vishal Anand, who is best known for his role in the 1976 film 'Chalte Chalte', died after a prolonged illness on Sunday (October 4), media reports stated on Monday. His real name was Bhishmam Kohli.

Vishal Anand appeared in 11 Hindi films, the most famous ones being 'Chalte Chalte' and 'Taxi Driver' (1973). Apart from being an actor, he was also a filmmaker. He had directed and produced a few films. 

In 'Chalte Chalte', Vishal Anand co-starred with Simi Garewal, Nazneen and Shreeram Lagoo. It was a thriller directed by Sunder Dar and produced by the late star himself. 

Meanwhile, apart from the aforementioned 'Chalte Chalte' and 'Taxi Driver', Vishal Anand also has films such as 'Hamara Adhikar', 'Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa', 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', 'Dil Se Mile Dil' and 'Kismet' on his resume.

He is also credited with giving music director Bappi Lahiri his big break in Bollywood.

Actor Purab Kohli is Vishal Anand's nephew. 

