Veteran actor Yusuf Husain dies, Hansal Mehta pens heartfelt note for father-in-law

New Delhi: Noted television and film actor Yusuf Husain breathed his last this morning. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media and shared a heartfelt note to his father-in-law and mourned his demise. The cause of his death is yet to be known.

Hansal Mehta wrote: "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life - if life itself had to have a physical form. "Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you’. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!"

This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all! — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 30, 2021

Sorry for your loss. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) October 30, 2021

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Gupta, Abhishek Bachchan and others too extended their condolences to Hansal and wife Safeena Husain in this hour of grief.

Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saab https://t.co/q7CFbbEo95 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 30, 2021

You will always be missed Yusuf Saab. Malavli will never be the same without your benevolent presence. Rest in peace and keep spreading the cheer. My deepest condolences to Safeena, Rianna, Kimaya and Hansal.#RIPYusufHussain pic.twitter.com/hFJa2boY2Q — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 30, 2021

Yusuf Husain worked in the Hindi television and film industry for many decades. He played various character roles in several projects. Most of his notable appearances include Raees, Dhoom 2, Dil Chahta Hai, Raaz, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dhoom, Shahid, OMG: Oh My God, Krrish 3, Dabangg 3, The Tashkent Films, Jalebi among many others.

He also featured in popular TV shows such as Mullah Nasruddin, Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ssshhhh... Koi Hai, CID, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan etc.

May his soul rest in peace!