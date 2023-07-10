trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633291
NewsLifestylePeople
HEMA MALINI

Veteran Actress Hema Malini To Perform Ballet On Maa Durga In Uttarakhand

Hema is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. The Padma Shri awardee is best known for her works in Bollywood films like 'Dream Girl', 'Sholay', 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Satte Pe Satta' among others.

Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:02 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Veteran Actress Hema Malini To Perform Ballet On Maa Durga In Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Veteran actor Hema Malini is all set to perform ballet in Dehradun at the invitation of the Director of the Cultural Department Ms Beena Bhatt on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a string of pictures with the local artists of Dehradun. She captioned the post, "Here in Dehradun to perform the ever-popular ballet Durga on the invitation of the Director of Cultural Dept, Uttarakhand, Ms Beena Bhatt. Welcomed by the Hotel Hyatt Regency with a lovely dance by the local artists, it was a feast for the eyes indeed. Tomorrow is the program on Ma Durga at the opening of the new auditorium - Himalayan Culture Centre, Dehradun."

 

cre Trending Stories

In the first picture, Hema looked stunning as ever in a white salwar suit. She also donned 'Bushehri topi' in the picture.
In other pictures, she can be seen posing with the local artists who welcomed her with amazing dance performances.

The post garnered tons of likes and heartfelt comments from her fans. "Real dreamgirl of our Mathura," a fan commented. Another wrote, " All the best my favorite actress Dear Hema ji." "Wish you all the best for incoming events having good response and successful god bless jay maa durge," a social media user wrote.

Hema is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. The Padma Shri awardee is best known for her works in Bollywood films like 'Dream Girl', 'Sholay', 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Satte Pe Satta' among others.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded