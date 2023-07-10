Veteran Actress Hema Malini To Perform Ballet On Maa Durga In Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Veteran actor Hema Malini is all set to perform ballet in Dehradun at the invitation of the Director of the Cultural Department Ms Beena Bhatt on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a string of pictures with the local artists of Dehradun. She captioned the post, "Here in Dehradun to perform the ever-popular ballet Durga on the invitation of the Director of Cultural Dept, Uttarakhand, Ms Beena Bhatt. Welcomed by the Hotel Hyatt Regency with a lovely dance by the local artists, it was a feast for the eyes indeed. Tomorrow is the program on Ma Durga at the opening of the new auditorium - Himalayan Culture Centre, Dehradun."





In the first picture, Hema looked stunning as ever in a white salwar suit. She also donned 'Bushehri topi' in the picture.

In other pictures, she can be seen posing with the local artists who welcomed her with amazing dance performances.

The post garnered tons of likes and heartfelt comments from her fans. "Real dreamgirl of our Mathura," a fan commented. Another wrote, " All the best my favorite actress Dear Hema ji." "Wish you all the best for incoming events having good response and successful god bless jay maa durge," a social media user wrote.

Hema is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. The Padma Shri awardee is best known for her works in Bollywood films like 'Dream Girl', 'Sholay', 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Satte Pe Satta' among others.