Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri discharged from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

New Delhi: A week back, veteran film and television actress Himani Shivpuri informed fans about having being tested COVID-19 positive. The good news is that the seasoned actress has been discharged from the hospital and shared the news on social media.

Himani Shivpuri took to Instagram and posted: A big thank you to our Covid warriors,the hospital staff,am back in home quarantine!Thank you all for your positive wishes.

Several people wished her a speedy recovery as she has now been advised home quarantine. Himani posted a picture wearing a mask and posing with the hospital staff who helped her during this time.

The NSD graduate, Himani made her movie debut in 1984 with Ab Ayega Mazaa, followed by In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones - which was a TV film starring Shahrukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee.

She acted in many path-breaking films such as Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda, Mammo but it was with Sooraj R Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! that she became a household name.

She has acted in several TV shows like Humrahi, Phir Wahi Talash, Yatra, Hasratein Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Chandni, Dollar Bahu, Josh , Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, Ghar Ek Sapna, India Calling, Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai amongst many others.

She was also seen in Koyla, Pardes, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Anjaam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Umrao Jaan etc.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!