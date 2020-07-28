हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kumkum

Veteran actress Kumkum dies at 86

Late actor Jagdeep's son Naved Jafri took to Twitter to mourn Kumkum's demise and wrote, "We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being."

Veteran actress Kumkum dies at 86
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@NavedJafri_BOO

New Delhi: Veteran actress Kumkum, who appeared in film such as 'Mother India' and 'Naya Daur', died on Tuesday in Mumbai. She was 86. Late actor Jagdeep's son Naved Jafri took to Twitter to mourn Kumkum's demise and wrote, "We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being. Rest in peace, Kumkum aunty."

Veteran actor Johnny Walker's son Nasirr Khan too condoled the actress' death on social media. 

"Yesteryear's film actress KUMKUM aunty, passed away, she was 86. She did so many films; songs & dances were picturized on her. Did so many movies opposite dad Johnny Walker. 2 most famous 1's being Pyaasa & CID. She was the female in the immortal "Ye Hai Bombay Meri Jaan" song with him. May Allah grant her Jannah. Deepest condolences to the family. Another gem gone," he posted

Kumkum debuted in Bollywood in 1954. She appeared in a special dance sequence  - 'Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar' - from the film 'Aar Paar'. She then starred in several movies during her career. Apart from the aforementioned 'Mother India' and 'Naya Daur', she was seen in films such as 'Kohinoor', 'Ujala', 'Mr X in Bombay', 'Shreeman Funtoosh', 'Ganga Ki Laharen', 'Raja Aur Runk', 'Aankhen', 'Lalkaar' and 'Geet'.

Another famous song, 'Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan' from 'CID' was also picturised on her. 

Kumkum also starred in the first Bhojpuri film. Titled 'Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo', it released in 1963.

