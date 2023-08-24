trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653008
NewsLifestylePeople
SEEMA DEO DEAD

Veteran Actress Seema R Deo From Rajesh Khanna's 'Anand' Dies At 81

Noted Actress Dead: Seema Deo worked in almost 90 Hindi and Marathi movies in a career spanning over six decades.

Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 02:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Veteran Actress Seema R Deo From Rajesh Khanna's 'Anand' Dies At 81

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood and Marathi film actress Seema R. Deo - who enacted a key role in the superhit 1971 film 'Anand', passed away here following prolonged illness, family sources said on Thursday. She was 81 and breathed her last at a private hospital this morning after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease and other disorders.

Born in Mumbai as Nalini Saraf, Seema Deo is survived by her sons actor Ajinkya and director Abhinay.

Seema Deo acted in nearly 90 Hindi and Marathi movies in a career spanning over six decades from the black-and-white to the colour era of the Indian film industry.

She is hugely remembered for her major role in the musical blockbuster 'Anand', along with her husband Ramesh, and Amitabh Bachchan among other actors.

Top Bollywood personalities have expressed shock over her demise and condoled her passing on social media.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train