Veteran actress Shaukat Kaifi passes away

Mumbai: Veteran theatre and film actor Shaukat Kaifi passed away on Friday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest at her residence in Mumbai.

The 91-year-old had been unwell for a while due to age-related illnesses.

She is survived by her children - actress Shabana Azmi and cinematographer Baba Azmi.

The thespian was married to renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi who passed away in the year 2002. Shaukat had also penned a memoir titled `Kaifi and I`.Muzaffar Ali`s `Umrao Jaan` (1981) and Sagar Sarhadi`s `Bazaar` (1982) are some of Shaukat`s most noted films. However, her first major appearance was in MS Sathyu`s `Garm Hava` in 1974.

The burial will take place on Saturday at around 3 pm.

May her soul rest in peace.