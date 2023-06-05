Sulochana Latkar Passes Away At 94: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional

In a sad piece of news for the film industry, veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passed after suffering from a prolonged illness. The 94-year-old actress, renowned for her performances in movies like “Shree 420,” “Nagin,” “Ab Dilli Dur Nahin,” and “Mr and Mrs,” breathed her last on June 4 at a hospital in Mumbai. The industry and political figures expressed their grief and paid heartfelt tributes to the late actress.

Amitabh Bachchan, who had the privilege of sharing the screen with her, mourned her loss and penned an emotional tribute in her memory.

In a blog, Amitabh Bachchan also noted that he had been monitoring the actress’ condition for a while now, and added that her demise has taken away all the “cheering and joy of the well-wishers” at Jalsa.

“We have lost another great of our Cinema World - Sulochana ji .. the gentle, generous, caring Mother that played in several films with me .. she had been ailing for some time .. and this afternoon she left for her heavenly abode...There was work today as well and the timed schedule allowed me to be back for the GOJ .. happily .. but the news of Sulochana ji has taken away all the cheering and joy of the well-wishers at Jalsa...I am hesitant to write anymore .. so do excuse me...More another DAY ..", he wrote.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, actors Madhuri Dixit and Riteish Deshmukh also extended their condolences. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also reached her residence and paid his tributes.

Amitabh Bachchan And Sulochana Latkar’s Films

Known for mainly playing mother-son on screen, Amitabh Bachchan shared a strong bond with the late actress. The two have worked in films like “Reshma Aur Shera” (1971), “Majboor” (1974), “Yaarana” (1981), “Muqadddar Ka Sikander” (1978), and “Roti Kapada Aur Makan” (1974) among others. She was mostly seen playing the role of his mother in the films.

Sulochana Latkar's Health Issues

The late actress was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Sushrusha Hospital after she was admitted due to due to breathing difficulties and other age-related health issues. Her condition reportedly deteriorated and she was put on a ventilator.