Veteran actress Vidya Sinha dies in Mumbai

New Delhi: Veteran actress Vidya Sinha, best-known for her films such as 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Rajnigandha' and 'Pati Patni aur Woh', died at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. News agency ANI reports that she was admitted to hospital in Juhu.

Mumbai: Veteran actor Vidya Sinha passes away in a hospital in Juhu. She had acted in various movies including 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Rajnigandha' and 'Pati Patni aur Woh'. pic.twitter.com/WDMtjbMtqj — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

(This is a breaking news. More updates to follow)