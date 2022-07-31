Nirmala Mishra, veteran Bengali-Odia singer, passes away at 81

New Delhi: Popular Bengali and Odia singer, Nirmala Mishra, passed away at her residence in the Chetla area, Kolkata on Sunday. She suffered a massive heart attack and said her final goodbye to the world.

The 81-years-old singer had been battling age-related ailments for some time. She suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where the singer was declared dead.

According to PTI, the doctor also added, "Her body will be kept at the hospital tonight."

Nirmala Mishra has given some beautiful songs to the industry including, 'Eamon Ekta Jhinuk', 'Bolo to Arshi', and 'Eai Banglar Mati Te', while some of her hit Odia songs are 'Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha' and 'Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare'.

As quoted by PTI, the singer's body will be taken to Rabindra Sadan around 11 am for her fans and admirers to pay their last respects.

Born in 1938 in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Mishrahas won many awards including 'Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award'', which was conferred on the singer for her lifetime contribution to Odia music. She was also honoured with Banga Bibhushan', 'Sangeet Samman' and many more prestigious awards for her contribution to Bengali music.