Kishore Nandlaskar

Veteran Bollywood actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies due to coronavirus complications

Kishore Nandlaskar was admitted to the Global COVID centre in Thane last week after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar, who featured in several Marathi and Hindi films like "Purna Satya" and "Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai", died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications. He was 81.

Nandlaskar was admitted to the Global COVID centre in Thane last week after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"He was admitted in the ICU last week. He died due to COVID-19 complications today around 12.30 pm," Nandlaskar's grandson Anish told PTI. Nandlaskar is survived by his wife and three sons.

The actor made his debut in 1982 with Marathi film "Navare Sagle Gadhav" and went to act in movies like "Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi: The Prediction", "Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor" and "Jara Japun Kara".

Some of his notable performances in Hindi films include Govinda-starrer "Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain", Sanjay Dutt's "Vaastav", Ajay Devgn's "Singham" and "Simmba" starring Ranveer Singh.

He was last seen in the Mahesh Manjrekar web series "1962: The War In The Hills".

Mourning his death, actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote on Twitter, "Sad news!!! May god bless his soul."

Amruta Subhash remembered Nandlaskar as a great actor. '#KishoreNandlaskar passes away due to covid, we have lost a great great actor! His sense of timing was unmatchable. Salute to you Kishor kaka (sic)', she said.

 

