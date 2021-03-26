हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PC Soman

Veteran film, theatre actor PC Soman dies aged 81

Veteran film, theatre actor PC Soman dies aged 81
File Photo

Thiruvananthapuram: Noted film and theatre actor PC Soman died here early on Friday following age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 81.

Soman, who entered into the film world through amateur theatre, is known for his roles in critically-acclaimed movies, especially those helmed by legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

His roles in movies directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan like 'Swayamvaram', 'Vidheyan' and 'Mathilukal' were widely appreciated.

Besides being part of several popular movies including 'Kauravar', 'Dhruvam' and 'Fireman', he also acted in over 300 plays including amateur dramas. Soman also acted in a handful of television soaps during his decades-long career.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the actor and recalled that Soman, who was an active presence in the film and television serials, was also notable for his roles in amateur plays.

