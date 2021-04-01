हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Veteran music director Bappi Lahiri tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to Mumbai`s Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the singer`s spokesperson confirmed.

On behalf of Bappi Lahiri, the spokesperson shared, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada's family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure."

"He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends and everyone from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed." 

 

